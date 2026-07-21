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Home / Jalandhar / One held, 3 booked for poisoning youth to death in Phillaur

One held, 3 booked for poisoning youth to death in Phillaur

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PHILLAUR, Updated At : 11:33 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Phillaur police have arrested one person and booked three others in connection with the alleged murder of a youth who was allegedly administered a poisonous or intoxicating substance.

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The case has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih said here today that the case was registered on the complaint of Surinder Kaur, wife of late Husan Lal, a resident of Mao Sahib village under the Bilga police station in Jalandhar district.

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The complainant alleged that on July 18, her son Harvinder Kumar, alias Harry, was taken from their house by the accused, who allegedly administered some poisonous substance to him, resulting in his death.

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The police have named Neeraj Kumar, alias Neer, son of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Meowal village; Guri Nai, son of Balkar Chand, also of Meowal village; Hani, son of Chaman Lal, and Jaswant, son of Piara, both residents of Mao Sahib village, as accused in the case. The DSP said Neeraj Kumar was arrested on July 19, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining three accused.

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