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Home / Jalandhar / One held after drugs, Rs 27,200 recovered from medical store in Jalandhar

One held after drugs, Rs 27,200 recovered from medical store in Jalandhar

1,010 Pregabalin capsules, 220 Tramadol tablets recovered from accused

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday conducted checking at medical stores near Sati Mandir, Rajput Nagar and Model House, recovering 1,010 Pregabalin capsules, 220 Tramadol tablets and Rs 27,200 in cash.

During the checking, the police team inspected Gaurav Medicos, where one person was arrested. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Atish Bhatia, ACP (West); Amit Bansal, Drug Inspector, Jalandhar-2; and SI Jasbir Singh, SHO, Division No. 5 police station.

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While proceeding from Basti Adda Chowk towards Shehnai Palace, the police team stopped at Gaurav Medicos for checking. During the inspection, Sourabh Joda was found present at the medical store.

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The recovered capsules, tablets and cash were produced by the Drug Inspector before ASI Amandeep Singh. Based on the recovery, an FIR was registered under Sections 22/27A-61-85 of the NDPS Act and Section 223 of the BNS.

Sourabh Joda was arrested and produced before a court. He was already facing an FIR registered in August last year under Section 223 of the BNS at the Division No. 5 police station.

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