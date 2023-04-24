One held for hurting religious sentiments

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 23

The Bilga police have arrested villagers on the charge of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said that the accused has been identified as Ram Parkash alias Pashi, a resident of Gumtali village.

Ram Lubhaya, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that Sri Guru Ravi Dass Naujawan Sabha, Gumtali, had installed a Nishan Sahib on the panchayat common land.

He said in his complaint that the accused removed the Nishan Sahib on the night of March 15 and took it into his house and thus disrespected the Nishan Sahib.

The IO said a case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC was registered against the accused.

Woman held in Mehatpur

The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last eight months. Station House Officer Varinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Balwindar Kaur alias Bindu, wife of Amarjit Singh, a resident of Bute Dian Chhana village. The accused is wanted in a case of drug peddling.