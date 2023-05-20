One held for theft

Phagwara, May 19
The Mehatpur police have arrested a thief on the charge of stealing material from a transformer, and booked his accomplice.
Investigating officer (IO) Davindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Khajan Singh, a resident of Boot village under the Subhanpur police station.
Hasrindar Singh of Khurta Pur village had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice had stolen copper wire from a transformer installed in a field owned by him.
The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC against the accused and his accomplice Labhu, a resident of Saichan village.
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested Sagar and Mintu of Hussaina Bad village for stealing iron telephone poles from a well owned by Ravindar Kaur, a resident of Shankar village.
