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Home / Jalandhar / One held for woman’s murder in Hoshiarpur

One held for woman’s murder in Hoshiarpur

Accused sent to three-day police remand

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:52 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Sadar police have arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, in connection with the alleged murder of 20-year-old Pinky, alias Noor, a resident of Bajwara. A court has remanded the accused in police custody for three days for further investigation.

Pinky, originally from Rampura Phul, had been living in rented accommodation in Bajwara, Hoshiarpur, where she was known as Noor. Her body was found on Thursday near Chhauni Kalan village on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh highway. Deep cuts on her neck led the police to suspect foul play.

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According to the victim’s mother, Randeep Kaur, Pinky had called her family on October 22 and informed them that she and Gurpreet Singh had received their visas and tickets for Oman and were planning to travel abroad.

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The family later learnt of her death through the Rampura Phul police. The victim’s relatives alleged that Gurpreet lured Pinky with the promise of sending her abroad, took her with him and then murdered her.

Sadar police station SHO Inspector Kiran said the accused was produced before a court, which granted his three-day police remand. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death and verify the allegations levelled by her family.

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