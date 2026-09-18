One held in Nakodar shooting, motorcycle robbery case; 2 mining cases registered

The police have arrested one person in connection with a February shooting and motorcycle robbery case in Nakodar and recovered the allegedly stolen vehicle, while two separate cases have also been registered over alleged illegal mining activities in the area.

According to police, the shooting and robbery took place on February 26, when a complainant, identified as Gurumukh Goyal, reported that two unidentified youths allegedly fired a shot at him and fled with his Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB-24-C-8701) near Baba Nanka and the Nakodar Bus Stand.

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Following the complaint, FIR No. 32 dated February 26, 2026, was registered at Police Station City Nakodar under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

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DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar said on Thursday that during the investigation, police identified the suspects as residents of Nakodar, following which raids were conducted to trace those allegedly involved in the incident. Police said one accused, identified as Harman alias Gonga alias Khushki, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanakpura, Nakodar, was arrested on September 14.

The DSP said the accused had a criminal background and had previously been out on bail. The black Hero Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number PB-24-C-8701 was also recovered. Efforts are continuing to apprehend the other accused named or suspected to be involved in the case.

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In a separate development, police have registered two cases over alleged illegal mining in the areas of Chak Kalan and Chak Vainal near Nakodar. The cases were registered at Police Station Sadar Nakodar under Section 303 of the BNS and Section 21 of the Mining Act.

In FIR No. 251 dated September 16, police reported the recovery of two Poclain machines, two tippers, one tractor, one spade/khura, one Belcha camper and one JCB machine.

In FIR No. 252 dated September 16, police arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Gera, son of Partap Singh and a resident of Mintopur, Tehsil Nakodar. According to police, one JCB machine, three tractors, three trolleys and three tippers were recovered in the case.

Police said investigations into both illegal mining cases are under way and further action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The allegations in the cases remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court.