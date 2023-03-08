One held on theft charge

Phagwara, March 7
Furniture, including 20 ready doors, 10 almirahs, and other items were reportedly stolen by unidentified thieves from a furniture shop in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Phagwara on Monday night.
The victim, Jeji Kaul, told the police that he went to his residence in Rawalpindi village, but found the goods stolen the next morning. The police later arrested the accused, identified as Ravinder Kumar of Khalwara village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Tweets his wishes on the occasion