One held on theft charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 7

Furniture, including 20 ready doors, 10 almirahs, and other items were reportedly stolen by unidentified thieves from a furniture shop in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Phagwara on Monday night.

The victim, Jeji Kaul, told the police that he went to his residence in Rawalpindi village, but found the goods stolen the next morning. The police later arrested the accused, identified as Ravinder Kumar of Khalwara village.