One held with 20 boxes of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

The CIA staff on Monday nabbed a smuggler and seized 20 boxes of illicit liquor from him. The police said they were conducting a routine check near Hoshiarpur road when they received a tip-off regarding Rohit, Ankit and Jatinder Sharma, all residents of Mahindru Mohalla, — who were involved in the sale of illicit liquor.

A team of the police subsequently conducted a raid and arrested Rohit from the spot, said police officials, adding that 10 boxes each of Royal Stag whiskey and First Choice whiskey were also recovered from his car.

The car has been impounded, and a case has been registered against them.

#Hoshiarpur