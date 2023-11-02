One held with 20 illicit liquor boxes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police have seized 20 boxes of illicit liquor and arrested one smuggler in this connection. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Garha, Jalandhar.

During routine checking near the Urban Estate red light chowk the police received a tip-off that Sandeep, who was involved in the sale of illicit liquor, could be arrested near a gurdwara with liquor in his car bearing registration No. PB08BC8522.

Following information, a police party laid a trap and arrested Sandeep from the spot. Twenty boxes of liquor were recovered from his car, the police said. The car was impounded and a case under the Excise Act was registered against Sandeep at the Division No. 7 police station.