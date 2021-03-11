One held with 25-gm heroin in Dasuya

Dasuya: The Dasuya police have arrested a person and recovered 25 grams of heroin from him. The accused Akshay Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Balmik Tanki Wala, Dasuya, was arrested on Thursday night during a checking drive at SDM Chowk, Dasuya. He was booked under the NDPS Act by Dasuya police. OC
Post master's purse snatched
Chabbewal: The Chabbewal police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers for snatching a purse from a post master. Babita Heer, a resident of Mukho Majara village, told the police that she's working as a post master in Kharoudi village. On Thursday late evening, she was returning home on foot from village bus stop. Meanwhile two youths riding a bike came there and the youth sitting on the back seat snatched her purse and fled.
