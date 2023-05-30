One held with 260-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed a man and seized 260 gm of heroin from his possession. The arrested suspect has been identified as Gurdev Chand (30), a resident of Cheema Bazaar in Nurmahal.

CIA staff in-charge Inderjit Singh stated that a team of cops was conducting a routine check near the TV tower petrol pump when they sighted Gurdev heading from the Wadala Chowk to the pump. He said on seeing the cops, Gurdev took fright and turned around. He was caught on the basis of suspicion, and the police personnel found 260gm heroin in his possession.

The CIA staff in-charge added that Gurdev is a habitual offender, with seven FIRs previously registered against him under various sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nurmahal.

He added that the suspect used to supply drugs in the district. The suspect reportedly told the police that he was not content with his measly monthly income as a driver, and started smuggling drugs to make more money.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the suspect at the Bhargo Camp police station. The police are currently investigating the suspect’s links, the CIA staff-incharge added.