One held with 5 gm of heroin

Jalandhar: The rural police on Tuesday nabbed one person and recovered 5 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Balwinder Kumar, a resident of Mubarakpur Sheikhe, Maqsudan. Senior police officials said a team led by Senior Inspector Jaspal Singh of the Patara police station were conducting a routine check near the Kangdiwal flyover, when they spotted Balwinder riding a bike. Reportedly, on seeing the police, he wheeled his bike around. He also dropped a packet on the road. The police officers turned suspicious. Sensing that something was off about him, they got hold of him. TNS

Campaign at Central Jail

Hoshiarpur: Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, visited the Central Jail in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. She launched the campaign ‘Haq Hamara Bhi To Hai @75’ by NALSA. With the help of eight panels of advocates and paralegal volunteers, the cards of the convicts and prisoners lodged in the jail will be filled. The information will then be sent to the Punjab State Legal Services, Authority, SAS. OC

‘Jhande di rasam’

Participants take part in “jhande di rasam”, a flag-hoisting ceremony, on the concluding day of Mela Gadri Babeyan Da at Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh