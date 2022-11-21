One held with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

The CIA Staff of the city police today nabbed one person, and seized 50 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Jalandhar.

SI Ashok Kumar, the in-charge of the CIA Staff, said they were conducting a routine check at a T-point near Nari Niketan, when they saw Amandeep. On seeing the police, he tried to flee the spot. As the cops found his behaviour suspicious, they nabbed him. “As many as 50 gm of heroin were seized from his possession,” he said.

Describing Amandeep as a habitual offender, Kumar noted that three separate cases under various sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act had earlier been registered against the suspect in Jalandhar and Kapurthala. A fresh case has been registered against him under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation in the case is under way.