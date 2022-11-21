One held with 50 intoxicating pills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

The rural police have arrested Harpreet Lal — a resident of Lambra — and recovered 50 intoxicating pills from his possession.

A team of the Lambra police was patrolling near Bajda when they nabbed Harpreet on the basis of suspicion. “He tried to flee the spot, but the police team got hold of him. As many as 50 intoxicating tablets were found in a bag that he was carrying,” a police official said.

They added that Harpreet is a habitual offender as six cases had earlier been registered against him under various sections of the IPC, NDPS Act and Excise Act in Jalandhar. A fresh case has now been registered against him under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.