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Home / Jalandhar / One held with 500 gm opium in Kapurthala village

One held with 500 gm opium in Kapurthala village

A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was registered against accused

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:37 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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In the ongoing anti-drug campaign, the police have arrested one person after recovering 500 grams of opium from his possession during a special operation. The accused was identified as Jagjot Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Mushkved village, under the Kapurthala Kotwali police station.

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The recovery was made when a police team on routine patrolling near Kanjli picnic spot, intercepted accused and conducted his search, leading to the seizure of the contraband from him.

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SSP Gaurav Toora said ASI Keval Singh of the Kapurthala CIA, along with a police party, was on patrol duty in the Kanjli area when they spotted accused moving under suspicious circumstances. The police team detained and searched him, during which 500 grams of opium was recovered from his possession. The police said Jagjot Singh had a criminal background and several cases were already registered against him.

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A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Kapurthala Kotwali police station in this connection.

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