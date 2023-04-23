One held with 70-kg poppy husk, 1.7-kg opium in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, April 22
The anti-narcotics cell of Nawanshahr police has arrested a person with 70-kg poppy husk and 1.7-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Rurki Khas village in Hoshiarpur.
Nawanshahr SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said ASI Gurbax Singh along with a police party was present in Chuharpur village for patrolling when then they saw a person with three plastic bags and one black colour bag on the road leading to plots.
“On seeing the police party, the person started to move towards plots, following which, on suspicion, the police party stopped him. When his bags were checked in the presence of DSP Amar Nath, 25 kg each of poppy husk was recovered from two bags and 20 kg of poppy husk from another bag, whereas 1.7 kg of opium was wrapped in polythene bags found inside black colour bag”, he said.
SSP Meena said an FIR under Sections 15,18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against him. The police were conducting investigation to know his links.
