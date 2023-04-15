One held with gun, live rounds

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 14

The Phillaur police have arrested a person and recovered a pistol and three cartridges from him. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said the person had been identified as Raju, a resident of Jagatpura village in Phillaur, and was wanted in several cases. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard.

In another case, the Phillaur police arrested a person and recovered 30-gm heroin from his possession. SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the suspect identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Gannapind, was nabbed from a checkpoint. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.