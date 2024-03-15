One held with illegal weapons

Jalandhar, March 14
The police have nabbed a person with illegal weapons.
Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said in view of the LS elections, the police have beefed up security in the state. He said as a part of this drive the police had got a tip off that a person possessing illegal weapons was roaming in the city. Sharma said subsequently, the police team had set up a naka near Brring Gate in the city during which they saw a Swift car.
The CP said the Swift car with number PB10-FC-6704 was coming from Phagwara to Jalandhar. He said when the police team searched the vehicle, it recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two cartridges from him. Sharma said driver Gurpreet Singh of Begowal was immediately arrested.
The CP said that two FIRs had already been registered against the accused at Jalandhar and Kapurthala. He said that FIR number 25 under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against him at Police Station Jalandhar Cantonment.
