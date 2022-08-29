One held with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The investigating officer, Major Singh, said that the accused has been identified as Jarnail Singh, a resident of Mandala Chhana. Hundred bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under the Excise Act against the accused. OC

Woman arrested for intimidation

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman on the charge of attempt to encroach Baloki Dera, theft and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer Bhupindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Jaswindar Kaur, a resident of Dhugarr. Mahant Gian Dass, the head of Dera Baba Budh Dass Baloki, complained to the police that the accused had forcibly tried to encroach the dera and stole some material, threatened and assaulted him. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. OC

One held for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Nakodar resident for transporting illegal sand. Junior engineer-cum-inspector, mining, Nakodar and Shahkot, complained to the police that a tractor-trolley loaded with sand was intercepted at a naka, near the Salaichan village flyover, but the driver could not produce any document. He has been identified as Surindar Singh, a resident of Pandher, Nakodar. Investigating officer Harnek Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Mining Act. Moreover, the tractor-trolley loaded with sand has been impounded. OC

101-kg poppy husk seized

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The Station House Officer, Bisman Singh, said 101 kg of poppy husk were seized from the possession of the accused, Suresh Kumar, a resident of Rampur in Roop Nagar. The SHO said the contraband was packed in five bags which had been loaded in a truck. The vehicle has been impounded. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Youth booked on abduction charge

Phagwara: The city police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366A of the IPC against a youth on the charge of abducting a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Shivpuri, Phagwara. The complainant told the police that his minor daughter was working at the Tehsil Complex, but has not return home since the evening of August 25. He further alleged that the accused, who was known to his daughter, might have abducted his minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. No arrest has been made yet.