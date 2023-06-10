One held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer and Talwandi Sanghera police post in-charge Nirmal Singh said 18 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Rajvinder Singh of Sohal Jagir village. A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act. OC
Unidentified booked for theft
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked some unidentified person on the charge of stealing a doctor’s purse from the Nakodar Civil Hospital. Dr Shivani Bansal, a Jalandhar resident posted as a medical officer at the hospital has told the police that her purse, which contained Rs 10,000, went missing on June 8 while she was at work. Investigating officer Bhajan Singh said a case has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC in this regard.
