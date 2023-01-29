One held with stolen revolver in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

The Division Number 4 police today arrested a person and recovered a stolen revolver from his possession. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Basti Danishmanda here.

Police officials claimed they had received a complaint yesterday from Jarnail Singh, a resident of Safdarpur village in Hoshiarpur that his licensed revolver was stolen from his car’s dashboard.

In his complaint, he told the police that on the night of January 26, he came to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, and parked his car outside the child care ward. He said when he came back, he saw the dashboard was lying open, and his revolver was missing.

He said he then very next day filed the complaint at Jyoti Chowk police station.

“Acting on the complaint, the police officers started investigation, and succeeded in arresting Ajay Kumar near the Civil Hospital,” police officials said, adding that a case under section 379 of the IPC has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.