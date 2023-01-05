One held with stolen two-wheelers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

The city police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing bikes. The police recovered two stolen Activa scooters and three motorcycles from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Anmol Bagga, a resident of Mohalla Bhagatpura in Phagwara.

Model Town ACP Randhir Kumar said following a tip-off, the police party of division number 6 arrested the suspect from near the bus stand. He said the suspect was active in lifting vehicles from the bus stand and nearby areas. “Yesterday, he had stolen a Yamaha bike of a Nawanshahr-based resident from the bus stand, following which, the police party started looking out for him in the nearby areas, and succeeded in arresting him”, he added.

Randhir Kumar said five stolen two-wheelers, including two Activa scooters and three bikes, were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against him. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand, the police said.

