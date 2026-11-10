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Home / Jalandhar / One killed, 10 hurt in pile-up near Shahkot

One killed, 10 hurt in pile-up near Shahkot

More than half a dozen vehicles involved in accident

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:56 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the accident. Photo for representation
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One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a massive road accident involving more than half a dozen vehicles near Shahkot on the Moga-Jalandhar road early this morning due to dense fog. The deceased has been identified as Pargat Singh of Dabwali.

A tipper truck travelling from Moga towards Jalandhar collided with a vehicle while descending the flyover at Shahkot and came to a halt in the middle of the road. Due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog, a car approaching from behind rammed into the stationary tipper. The car was being driven by Pargat Singh and had four other occupants, reportedly employees. The impact was so severe that the car was damaged, trapping the driver inside. Pargat died on the spot, while the other occupants sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, another Alto car also crashed into the tipper, leaving all five members of a family travelling in it injured. In another collision, a second Alto car rammed into the vehicles involved in the accident and overturned, leaving its two occupants injured. Several other vehicles were also damaged in the chain collision.

Ambulances rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, Shahkot, where they were provided first-aid. Some of the seriously injured were subsequently referred to other hospitals.

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Police personnel and the Road Safety Force reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Nakodar for the post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and are also searching for the tipper driver.

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