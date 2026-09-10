One killed as truck hits scooter on Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road

A 35-year-old man was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit by a truck near Naloyian Chowk on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Naloyian Chowk in Ward No. 1. He was reportedly returning home after purchasing milk when the accident happened.

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Following the incident, residents of the victim’s locality blocked traffic at Naloyian Chowk, demanding action against truck driver. The police reached the spot and assured protesters that strict action would be taken against the driver, following which the blockade was lifted.