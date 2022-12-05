 One killed in rash driving : The Tribune India

One killed in rash driving

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have booked an SUV driver for causing death by negligence. Investigating officer Amandeep Singh said the accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala. Sucha Singh, a resident of Birr Baloki village, has told the police that the accused was driving his SUV very negligently, and slammed into his car at the Talwann Chowk. Nurmahal, on November 27, seriously injured his wife Kulwindar Kaur who succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC have been registered against Jaswinder Singh. OC

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said the accused has been identified as Gurdip Singh — a resident of Meon Wal village — who was booked in a case under the NDPS Act on October 30. He had allegedly sold 5 gm of heroin to Joginder Singh Meetu of Fateh Garg Nihal village. The SHO said eight cases registered under the NDPS Act are pending against the accused. In another case, the Nakodar Sadar police on Saturday arrested Pritam Singh Goldi, a resident of Lakhan Pal village, with 4 gm of heroin. OC

Nakodar resident caught gambling

Nakodar: The Nakodar police have arrested Manoj Kumar — a resident of Shankar village —on the charge of betting. Investigating officer Mandip Singh said the accused was selling betting slips on the Baba Lal Badshah Road. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act. An amount of Rs 21,000 has been seized from his possession. His motorcycle has been impounded. OC

One booked for illegal mining

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person for illegal sand mining. Investigating officer Salindar Singh said the accused was driving a tractor trolley loaded with sand when he was intercepted at a naka in Chak Bahmanniya village. However, he managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered against him under the Punjab Mines Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. His tractor trolley has been impounded. OC

One held with stolen vehicle

Phillaur: The Bilga police have nabbed a villager on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Suman Deep. The IO said the accused was intercepted at a naka with a stolen motorcycle, and has been booked under Section 379 of the IPC.

