One killed in truck-tractor collision near Begpur Kamluh village in Hoshiarpur

A tipper truck driver was killed on the spot after an unidentified tractor-trailer allegedly collided with his vehicle near Begpur Kamluh village on the Hajipur-Mukerian-Talwara road. The tractor-trailer driver fled the scene following the accident. Hajipur police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search to trace him.

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Hajipur SHO Harpreet Singh said the case was registered on the complaint of Prabhdeep Singh, a resident of Tangra village under the Tarsikka police station in Amritsar district.

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According to the complaint, Prabhdeep was informed about an accident involving his brother, Satwant Singh. He reached the spot along with other family members and learnt that Satwant Singh had been driving a tipper truck loaded with mining material from Talwara towards Mukerian.

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When the truck reached near Begpur Kamluh village, a tractor-trailer carrying paddy straw and travelling towards Talwara allegedly struck the tipper truck from the side. The impact caused Satwant Singh to lose control of the vehicle, which crashed into a eucalyptus tree along the roadside. He died on the spot.

The tractor-trailer driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. After receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the body. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident and trace the unidentified driver.