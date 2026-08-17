DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / One killed in truck-tractor collision near Begpur Kamluh village in Hoshiarpur

One killed in truck-tractor collision near Begpur Kamluh village in Hoshiarpur

The tractor-trailer driver fled the scene following the accident

article_Author
Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoahiarpur, Updated At : 03:11 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The tipper truck that collided with a roadside eucalyptus along the Hajipur-Mukerian-Talwara road.
Advertisement

A tipper truck driver was killed on the spot after an unidentified tractor-trailer allegedly collided with his vehicle near Begpur Kamluh village on the Hajipur-Mukerian-Talwara road. The tractor-trailer driver fled the scene following the accident. Hajipur police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search to trace him.

Advertisement

Hajipur SHO Harpreet Singh said the case was registered on the complaint of Prabhdeep Singh, a resident of Tangra village under the Tarsikka police station in Amritsar district.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Prabhdeep was informed about an accident involving his brother, Satwant Singh. He reached the spot along with other family members and learnt that Satwant Singh had been driving a tipper truck loaded with mining material from Talwara towards Mukerian.

Advertisement

When the truck reached near Begpur Kamluh village, a tractor-trailer carrying paddy straw and travelling towards Talwara allegedly struck the tipper truck from the side. The impact caused Satwant Singh to lose control of the vehicle, which crashed into a eucalyptus tree along the roadside. He died on the spot.

The tractor-trailer driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. After receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the body. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident and trace the unidentified driver.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts