One lesson no longer fits all: AI personalises English learning in schools

For hundreds of students in government schools across Punjab, English lessons are no longer the same for everyone. Instead of following a uniform curriculum, students now learn at their own pace through an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted English learning programme. According to the latest implementation update, the initiative has helped many students improve by at least one English proficiency level.

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Launched on October 28, 2025, the programme is being implemented by the Punjab Government in partnership with English Helper. It covers around 3.5 lakh students from Classes IX to XII across the state. In Jalandhar district, the programme is currently being implemented in at least 30 government schools.

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Providing details about the initiative, Chander Shekhar, State Resource Person, SCERT, said, “Students first take an online assessment that evaluates their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills. Based on their performance, they are placed in one of six proficiency levels and receive learning material suited to their current ability. As students improve, they move to higher levels.”

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“The aim is not only to improve students’ English language skills but also to build their confidence and prepare them for future employment,” he added.

According to the implementation update, at least 93 per cent of enrolled students have completed the initial assessment and have been assigned a learning level. More than half of the enrolled students have remained active on the learning platform since the programme began. Teachers monitor students’ progress through digital dashboards, assign practice exercises and review their performance.

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Teachers associated with the initiative said the programme initially faced challenges, as many students and parents were unfamiliar with digital devices and online learning. Schools addressed the issue by setting up help desks and counselling families on using the technology. As students became more comfortable with the platform, participation improved steadily, teachers said.