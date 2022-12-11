One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested one more absconding accused agent, Loveleen Singh Lavi, a resident of Central Town, Jalandhar, who colluded with Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Naresh Kaler in the vehicle fitness certificates scam. This is the 12th arrest in the case, including that of the MVI, since August 23.

The VB has confiscated his mobile phone and SIM card which will be sent to data experts to gather more information about the scam. A spokesperson for the VB said the bureau had conducted a surprise check in the office of MVI, Jalandhar, and exposed an organised corruption for issuing fitness certificates without conducting inspection of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with private agents.

He further added that under Sections 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of Indian Penal Code at the VB police station, Jalandhar, ha dbeen lodged. In this case, a of total 12 accused have already been arrested and are in jail. Those arrested include Naresh Kaler; Rampal, alias Radhe; Mohan Lal, alias Kalu; Paramjit Singh Bedi; Surjit Singh; Harvinder Singh; Pankaj Dhingra, alias Bholu; Brijpal Singh, alias Ricky; Arvind Kumar, alias Bindu; Varinder Singh, alias Deepu; and Sapna (all private agents). Further investigation of this case was under progress and the remaining absconding accused would be arrested soon, he added.