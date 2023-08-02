One more suspect held, Rs 49K looted money recovered

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, August 1

The police today arrested a suspect, identified as Kewal Krishan, a resident of Ghurrka village near Goraya, involved in the Rs 23.5-lakh robbery case. Five robbers looted Ladhuwal toll plaza employee Saudagar Singh on July 24. The police also recovered looted money of Rs 49,400 from his possession.

Two others suspects - mastermind Vipin Kumar and Sunny Bunger - were arrested in this regard on July 26.

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said here today that the police had recovered injections worth Rs 13,34,500,15 and 500 grams of powder from the suspects - Vipin, a resident of Ghurrka village, and Sunny Bunger, a resident of Bharomazara village.

The DSP said two other persons - Manpreet Salhan, a resident of Mehrampur village near Banga, and Gurjit Singh, a resident of Loharan village near Goraya, - were arrested with the looted money of Rs 2 lakh on July 25.

