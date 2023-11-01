One more suspect held in murder case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 31

The Bilga police have arrested one more person in connection with a murder case. Six persons have already been arrested in this connection.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said the suspect had been identified as Manni Kumar, a resident of Pati Bhoja, Bilga village. The SHO said the suspect and his six accomplices murdered Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Pati Bagga Bilga village, on the night of October 22.

In her complaint to the police, Mohinder Kaur, mother of the deceased, said the suspects murdered her son Jaggi at the cremation ground in Pati Bagga.

She said the accused came to her house on October 19 and threatened to kill his son if he did not behave properly.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect and six others who were arrested earlier. — OC

#Phagwara