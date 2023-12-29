One more suspect lands in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

The CIA staff of the city police arrested one more person in connection with the travel agent extortion case. The suspect has been identified as Rohit, alias Kaku, a resident of New Delhi.

The police had earlier arrested gangster Devinder Pal in this case after an encounter in Jandiala on the night of December 22. Devinder Pal and Rohit are associated with the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. They, along with one more person, had fired gunshots at travel agent Inderjit Singh's car, which was parked at Delta Chamber near the bus stand on December 15.

The suspects also left behind a note in the car demanding Rs 5-crore ransom in the name of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk said after the interrogation of Davinder Pal Singh, a joint operation, conducted by the CIA staff and the New Baradari police, led to the arrest of Rohit, alias Kaku.

He said during investigation, Rohit confessed that gangster Sourav, who is his uncle’s son and believed to be Kaushal Chaudhary’s brother-in-law, influenced him and brought him to the world of crime.

“Acting on his instructions, Rohit did a recce of the travel agent. Later, he, along with his associates, opened fire at his (travel agent) car at the Delta Chamber and demanded Rs 5 crore extortion,” the DCP said.

He said further investigations were on into the case. A manhunt had been launched to arrest other suspects involved in the incident.