One nabbed for brewing liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Jagdev Singh said the suspect had been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Chani, a resident of Patti Akal Pur Malsian village. As many as 40 litres of lahan (raw liquor), seven bottles of hooch and utensils for brewing were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Man arrested for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said that the suspect had been identified as Akbar Hussain, a resident of Rame Wal village. Mohann Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar village, complained to the police that the suspect stole his two-wheeler parked at a gurdwara in the village on August 21. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. The stolen bike was recovered from him. OC

Two POs land in police net

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) who were absconding for the past few months. Station House Officer Yadwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Raju, alias Baba, a resident of Mandar Kalan village in Moga, and Rishi, a resident of Fateh Garh Panjtoor in Moga. They were wanted in cases of drug peddling and robbery.

