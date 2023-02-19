One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 18

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed one person and recovered 500 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh (32), a resident of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran.

DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a police team, led by CIA staff in-charge Ashok Kumar, was doing a routine check near the Mata Rani Chowk when they saw Avtar on a motorcycle. He said the cops stopped him on the basis of suspicion and 500 gm of heroin were recovered from his possession. The police also impounded his bike.

The DCP further said Avtar is a habitual offender as ten FIRs had been registered against him under various sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Goindwal Sahib and in other districts.

He said the accused was active in supplying drugs and arms in Jalandhar and Amritsar. “A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Bhargo Camp police station. The police teams are investigating from where he was procuring heroin, and from whom he was going to deliver, besides who are involved in the trade,” he added.