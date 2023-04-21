One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The CIA staff of the city police have nabbed one person and recovered 75gm heroin from his possession. The accused, Karandeep (23), alias Happy, is a resident of Kadian village in Jalandhar Cantt. He was arrested near Y-point Harnamdasspura. A case under sections 21,61 and 85 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused. TNS

Villager held for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified villagers on the charge of selling and brewing illicit country-made liquor. DSP, Phillaur, Jagdish Raj said the police seized 400 kg of lahan kept in two big drums and 18,750 ml of illicit liquor and utensils for brewing were recovered near village Bhodey on Bilga-Talwan road last night. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Theft in NRI’s phagwara house

Jalandhar: Valuable goods, including an LCD besides kitchen and bathroom appliances were found stolen from the kothi of an NRI, Sat Pal, in village Dhadhey near Phagwara last night. The police have registered a case.