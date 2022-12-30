One nabbed with intoxicating pills

Jalandhar, December 29
A person was arrested by the Jalandhar police with 50 intoxicating tablets and a two-wheeler here on Wednesday.
A person riding a two-wheeler without registration number tried to flee from the spot upon seeing the police near Rampur Chowk.
The police caught hold off the person and on being frisked, 50 intoxicating tablets where recovered from his possession. He was identified as Teerath Kumar of Baupur. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered against him at the Lambra police station.
A police official said investigation was being carried out to trace his forward and backward linkages.
