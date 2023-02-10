One nabbed with sand-laden tractor

Jalandhar, February 9
The police apprehended a man with a sand-laden tractor-trolley at Manak village. The tractor driver was questioned regarding the ferrying of the trolley. The driver could not provide any legal documents of proof regarding the plying of the sand in his trolley.
The police informed Mining Officer Rohit Singh, who came to the spot and found that the case pertained to illegal mining. Acting against tractor owner Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Gatta Mandi Kasu village in Lohian, the police issued a challan to him and seized the vehicle and kept it at the Lohian police station. The police said further investigation into the case was being conducted by the Mining Department.
