One nabbed with stolen motorcycle

Jalandhar, June 11
The city police have arrested one Hardev Singh, a resident of Harnamdaspura in Jalandhar, who was involved in several vehicle thefts. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.
A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast...
Wedding bus crashes in Australia; 10 dead
The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...
Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation
A divorce case is going on between the two
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...