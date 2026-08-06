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Home / Jalandhar / Toddler falls into water bucket in Kapurthala, dies

Toddler falls into water bucket in Kapurthala, dies

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:49 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A tragic incident was reported from Triloki Nath locality in Kapurthala city on Tuesday, where a one-year-old girl lost her life after accidentally falling into a water-filled bucket at her residence. The deceased was identified as Khushi, daughter of Ravi Mahto. The heartbreaking incident has left the family devastated and cast a pall of gloom over the neighbourhood.

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According to information received, Khushi was playing in the house when she accidentally fell into a bucket filled with water. Family members noticed the child moments later, immediately pulled her out and rushed her to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, for emergency treatment.

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However, Dr Sahil Garg, who was on duty at the hospital, examined the child and declared her brought dead. Following the incident, the bereaved family was inconsolable. The matter was reported to the City Police Station, Kapurthala. Police officials stated that they visited the spot after receiving information about the incident and have initiated the necessary legal proceedings.

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