Home / Jalandhar / One year on, Mayor lists key projects, vows swifter civic reforms for 2026

One year on, Mayor lists key projects, vows swifter civic reforms for 2026

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Vaneet Dhir receives bouquet during his assumption of office as Jalandhar’s new Mayor. FILE
As Jalandhar enters 2026, Mayor Vaneet Dhir completes one year in office, reflecting on his tenure and outlining plans to improve civic infrastructure and governance. Taking charge on January 11 last year, Dhir had highlighted the city's lag behind others and expressed concern over residents being deprived of basic facilities.

Speaking about progress made during the year, the Mayor said several long-pending and new projects had been initiated for the benefit of residents. Among the key developments are the start of the sports hub project and the bio mining project to address waste. He also announced that 1,196 safai karamcharis will be recruited to strengthen sanitation services, while machinery worth Rs 42 crore will be procured to modernise municipal operations. In addition, beautification work at major chowks across the city is underway.

Looking ahead, Dhir said major projects will be rolled out next year. One of the flagship initiatives involves replacing and upgrading traffic lights across the city. "The traffic lights will be digital, synchronised and operated through a single dashboard from MC office," he said, adding that the project would cost around Rs 10 crore.

The Mayor acknowledged initial resistance within the municipal system but said a change in work culture has begun. "In the first five months, I focused on making officials and staff understand that working efficiently is not optional. Now, there is a visible sense that work has to be done," he said.

Dhir said the ongoing surface water project was going on at slower pace and the condition of roads caused inconvenience in several areas. "I know poor roads is a major problem for citizens. It is causing inconvenience, but I will ensure this issue is resolved at the earliest," he said. On political relations, the Mayor maintained that ties with opposition parties have remained largely cordial.

Dhir also spoke at length about the project he will introduce that he saw when he visited Dubai, stating that bio mining alone is not a permanent solution. "The city generates 500-550 tonnes of fresh waste every day, and managing that is essential," he said. Drawing from a model he observed in Dubai, Dhir said plans are underway to convert fresh waste into fuel through waste-to-energy technology. "Land has been finalised near Wariana and discussions are ongoing to bring in the required technology. We will set the city right before we leave," the Mayor asserted.

