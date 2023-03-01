Online entrance test to streamline recruitment process: Army officers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

The Indian Army has announced changes in the recruitment procedure for Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks.

Sharing details, Maj Gen Sharad Bikram Singh, Zonal Recruitment Officer (Punjab and J&K), said, “In the first stage, all candidates who register and apply online on joinindianarmy.nic.in will undergo the common entrance exam (CEE). After this, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Officers where they will undergo physical fitness tests and physical measurement tests. Finally, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests at their respective rally locations.”

He said online registrations on the website are open from February 16 to March 15. “The process for registration remains the same. A candidates can either register using his Aadhaar Card or Class 10 certificate. As part of continued automation, the ‘Join Indian Army’ website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency,” the officer said.

Col Jaiveer Singh, Director, Army Recruitment Office, Jalandhar, Lt Col CK Paneri, Senior Medical Officer, and District Recruitment officers of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr said online CEE would be conducted at 176 locations across India. “A candidate has the choice to select five exam centre locations and they shall be allotted a final location from those choices for a fee of Rs 500 per candidate. Half of the cost is being borne by the Army” they said.