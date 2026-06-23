Online gaming emerging as hunting ground for predators, warn experts

Expressing concern over the growing risks faced by children in the digital space, NGO Daat Foundation, in collaboration with Indian Defence Company Covints, organised a webinar on the hidden risks of online gaming and emerging digital threats to children.

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The four-hour session brought together experts from the fields of psychology, child protection, cybersecurity, anti-human trafficking and law to sensitise parents, teachers and child rights stakeholders about the growing challenges children face in the online gaming world.

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Welcoming the participants, Dr Simranjeet Kaur highlighted the growing risks associated with online gaming, stating that excessive gaming can adversely affect children's physical health, mental and emotional well-being, social interactions and academic development. She also warned that online gaming platforms are increasingly being exploited to groom children and lure them into harmful and illegal activities.

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Drawing attention to an emerging trend, she cautioned that the digital ecosystem is creating what she described as a "new form of child labour," where children invest significant time and effort in creating, modifying and sustaining online gaming content while gradually disconnecting from real-world learning and development opportunities.

The webinar was moderated by Shubro Samanto, who guided the discussions among the panel of experts. Dr Shaveta Bhardwaj, a renowned psychologist, spoke on online gaming and explained how predators manipulate and exploit children through digital platforms. She urged parents to create a healthy home environment where children feel heard and supported. Stressing the importance of communication, healthy boundaries, physical activities and hobbies, she encouraged parents to help children find happiness and fulfilment in the real world rather than relying solely on digital engagement.

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Swapnil Kishore, CEO of Covints and an anti-human trafficking and cybersecurity expert, highlighted how online gaming platforms are increasingly being exploited by predators to target children. He discussed various grooming techniques and warned about the misuse of digital platforms for trafficking, manipulation and other forms of exploitation. He also spoke about the role of dark psychology in influencing vulnerable adolescents.

Addressing the participants, Dr Aman Sharma, State Consultant (Child Protection), UNICEF Bihar, elaborated on the growing misuse of digital platforms for human trafficking, financial fraud, fake marriages and other crimes. Through case studies, he explained the methods used by offenders and stressed the importance of safe digital environments at home and regular communication between parents and children. He also encouraged schools to introduce digital safety education and awareness sessions for parents.

Providing a legal perspective, Advocate Tabish Ahmad of the Patna High Court discussed the increasing involvement of children and adolescents in cyber-enabled financial crimes, particularly through mule accounts. He explained how young people are often lured into illegal activities without fully understanding the consequences. Through various case studies, he emphasised that awareness and early intervention are essential to protecting children from becoming victims or participants in cybercrime.

During the webinar, experts expressed concern over the rising number of cybercrimes against children and highlighted the urgent need for preventive action, awareness and stronger child protection mechanisms in the digital space.

Concluding the webinar, Dr Simranjeet Kaur called for a collaborative approach involving parents, schools, teachers, NGOs, law enforcement agencies and policymakers to ensure children's safety online.

She remarked, "If you feel safe leaving your child alone in a crowd of millions that includes predators and paedophiles, then you can allow your child to play online games. Every parent must understand that online gaming is not just a game, it is a virtual world where anyone can interact with a child."

She further emphasised that prevention remains the most effective strategy for safeguarding children and urged authorities to strengthen cybercrime investigations involving children through a child-sensitive approach. The webinar marked the beginning of Daat Foundation's broader campaign for a "Digitally Safe Childhood", aimed at strengthening child protection systems and promoting safer digital environments for children across India.