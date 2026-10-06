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Home / Jalandhar / Only licensed traders can sell green crackers: Kapurthala DC

Only licensed traders can sell green crackers: Kapurthala DC

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:44 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Monday said only duly licensed traders would be allowed to sell green crackers at designated places in the district, and no person without a valid licence would be allowed to sell firecrackers.

He further said the sale and use of green firecrackers would take place only during the permitted time and at designated places only.

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The DC directed licensed traders to comply with the prescribed noise limits, making it clear that no licensee would be permitted to store, display or sell any firecrackers exceeding the permissible decibel levels.

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He added that the Punjab Government had imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and use of joint firecrackers, including series firecrackers and ‘laries’, across the state.

The DC said only permitted green crackers, which do not contain barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead or strontium chromate, would be allowed for sale and use as per the prescribed directions. He added that e-commerce websites have been prohibited from accepting online orders for firecrackers or undertaking online sales within the state.

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The Deputy Commissioner further said even green crackers would be allowed only for a short duration on designated occasions.

Green crackers may be burst on Diwali on November 8 (Sunday) from 8 pm to 10 pm; Gurpurb on November 24 (Tuesday) from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm; Christmas Eve on December 25-26 (Friday-Saturday) from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am; and New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2026-January 1, 2027 (Thursday-Friday) from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance with these restrictions across the district. He said any violation would invite immediate action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, besides legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law.

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