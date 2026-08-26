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Home / Jalandhar / OPD services to remain suspended at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital on Aug 27

OPD services to remain suspended at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital on Aug 27

All elective surgeries will be postponed on the day

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:37 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, Hoshiarpur, has decided to support the shutdown call given by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union and other employee organisations on August 27.

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As part of the protest, OPD services at the Civil Hospital will remain completely suspended and all elective surgeries will be postponed on the day.

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Association district president Dr Kultar Singh and general secretary Dr Munish Kumar said the decision was taken in support of demands raised by various employee organisations and against the “rigid attitude” of the Punjab Government.

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However, emergency services would continue as usual. These include general emergency services, mother-and-child care, emergency surgeries, admission and treatment of indoor patients, medico-legal and post-mortem related work, and judicial medical examinations.

Members of the PCMS Association also submitted a memorandum to the Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, informing him about the decision. Dr Ranveer Kaur, Dr Rahul Kumar, Dr Mandeep Kaur, Dr Parminder Kaur, Dr Vishali Verma, Dr Meenu Sidhu, Dr Neha Pal, SMO, Dr Kapil Dogra, DTHO, Dr Tejinder Pal Singh, Dr Ranjit Singh, Dr Jatinder Bhatia, Dr Amandeep Singh, Dr Amarpreet Singh and Dr Sanam were among those present on the occasion.

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