icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Open 120 feet road or face stir: Residents to Jalandhar admn

Open 120 feet road or face stir: Residents to Jalandhar admn

Say stretch linking PPR Mall to Income Tax Colony remains shut despite HC orders, causing bottlenecks

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:28 AM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Residents of PPR Mall and Income Tax Colony areas have urged the administration to open the 120 feet road connecting the two points.

Advertisement

They gathered near Andh Vidyalaya to highlight the long-pending issue of the road. Joined by MC councillor Balraj Thakur, they condemned the administration for failing to open the stretch and warned of launching a stir if their demand was ignored.

Advertisement

They said the road, which connects Sri Guru Ravidas Chowk to Latifpura and onwards to Income Tax Colony, remains closed despite court orders. As a result, frequent traffic jams occur, turning the stretch into a major bottleneck.

Advertisement

Resident said the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its judgment on August 16, 2012, had ordered the removal of encroachments on this road, stating that it belongs to Rishi Nagar of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust, but despite repeated requests, the Improvement Trust did not open the stretch.

The residents said the encroachment near the PPR Mall on the road has rendered a 120 feet road into a 15 feet road, which causes traffic jams. The residents have asked the administration that the road be opened as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Balraj Thakur said, "Repeated memorandums have been given and the residents have also written to the MC Commissioner. The administration must find out a solution to the problem."

President, Model Town Market Association, Rajiv Duggal, president of the PPR Market Association Gurdeep Singh Raja, president of the Jalandhar Model Town Society Manmeet Singh Sodhi, president of the Joint Action Committee Jaswinder Sahni and chairman Varinder Malik were present along with their colleagues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts