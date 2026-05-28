Open 120 feet road or face stir: Residents to Jalandhar admn

Residents of PPR Mall and Income Tax Colony areas have urged the administration to open the 120 feet road connecting the two points.

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They gathered near Andh Vidyalaya to highlight the long-pending issue of the road. Joined by MC councillor Balraj Thakur, they condemned the administration for failing to open the stretch and warned of launching a stir if their demand was ignored.

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They said the road, which connects Sri Guru Ravidas Chowk to Latifpura and onwards to Income Tax Colony, remains closed despite court orders. As a result, frequent traffic jams occur, turning the stretch into a major bottleneck.

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Resident said the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its judgment on August 16, 2012, had ordered the removal of encroachments on this road, stating that it belongs to Rishi Nagar of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust, but despite repeated requests, the Improvement Trust did not open the stretch.

The residents said the encroachment near the PPR Mall on the road has rendered a 120 feet road into a 15 feet road, which causes traffic jams. The residents have asked the administration that the road be opened as soon as possible.

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Balraj Thakur said, "Repeated memorandums have been given and the residents have also written to the MC Commissioner. The administration must find out a solution to the problem."

President, Model Town Market Association, Rajiv Duggal, president of the PPR Market Association Gurdeep Singh Raja, president of the Jalandhar Model Town Society Manmeet Singh Sodhi, president of the Joint Action Committee Jaswinder Sahni and chairman Varinder Malik were present along with their colleagues.