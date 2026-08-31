Open house: Can Jalandhar be called a smart city unless its garbage-lifting issue is addressed?

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Strikes should not paralyse sanitation

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Jalandhar’s recent garbage crisis has exposed how badly the city’s sanitation system can be affected by a workers’ strike. The recent protest by sanitation workers led to tonnes of waste piling up on roads and in residential areas. In several places, garbage spilled onto roads, affecting traffic and causing inconvenience to residents. The strike was triggered by workers’ concerns over the Municipal Corporation’s proposed Rs 607-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management Project and its possible impact on their jobs. Their concerns must be heard, but the Corporation must also ensure that essential sanitation services do not come to a standstill. The Corporation needs to hold timely talks with workers and resolve issues before they escalate into strikes. It should also have an emergency plan in place to ensure that garbage collection continues during any future disruption.

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Anamika Singh

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City needs to process garbage effectively

Garbage piling up on roads has become a serious problem in Jalandhar, especially during the monsoon. The solution cannot be limited to lifting garbage from one place and dumping it somewhere else. Jalandhar needs to process its waste properly. The city should have an efficient system for segregating, recycling, composting and scientifically processing waste. Wet and dry waste should be separated at the source, while recyclable material should be recovered and other waste treated appropriately. This will reduce pressure on dumping sites and help keep roads and public spaces cleaner. The Municipal Corporation also needs to ensure regular waste collection and prevent open dumping. At the same time, people must be encouraged to dispose of waste responsibly. A city can only truly be called smart if its streets are clean and its waste is properly managed. Jalandhar needs a permanent waste-processing system rather than temporary clean-up drives.

Kanika

No waste segregation at source in city

This week, waste spilled onto the streets of Jalandhar in a surreal spectacle, blocking traffic and obstructing even pedestrian movement. Such visuals are becoming increasingly common, even as we continue with the nonsensical business of calling our cities “smart”, despite the fact that an increasing number of areas and main roads resemble open-air trash bins. There is no effective waste segregation, composting or reuse of waste. Tonnes of dry organic bio-waste, which could be a gold mine of soil nutrition if tapped properly, are ending up in toxic landfills along with plastics and chemical waste because of colossal mismanagement. Tapping the organic potential of waste is what can make a city smart, not merely decking up chowks with sponsored lights and concrete arches. Officials and the administration must find a solution before Jalandhar turns into a cesspool of waste.

Abhinav Chaddha

Air, water, land polluted in city

A citizenry cannot boast of any kind of well-being if its air, water and land are polluted. Garbage is not just a management problem; it is a major pollutant. It damages soil health and can contaminate water. For decades, concerns have been raised over groundwater pollution caused by toxic residue from the Wariana landfill, yet little appears to have been done to address the problem. The friction between Municipal Corporation officials and sanitation staff is also taking a toll on the health of residents across the city as garbage spills onto roads. Everyone knows that the launch of the Swachhata Abhiyan often becomes a two-day show. A month later, Safai Sewaks may go on strike again. Such disruptions have occurred every few months. Officials and the administration must stop dragging their feet and find a concrete solution to the entire mess before it leads to a major catastrophe. Proper management of the Wariana waste dump site and stringent waste segregation should be the first steps in this direction.

Satinder Bains

Extremely unhygienic conditions prevailed

At this point, Jalandhar has become one of the worst cities when it comes to civic amenities. Residents have repeatedly complained about inadequate water supply, while the recent garbage crisis has further exposed the city’s poor civic management. There were instances when garbage spilled onto roads, creating an extremely unhygienic situation for commuters and residents alike. What is even more concerning is that this is not a one-time issue. Such problems keep recurring, yet there seems to be no permanent or effective solution. Basic civic services should not be a luxury in a city that claims to be a smart city. Unfortunately, the ground reality tells a very different story. It is disappointing to see people struggling for basic necessities such as clean water, proper waste management and better roads. Jalandhar urgently needs accountability, better planning and lasting solutions.

Reeva Kaur

Govt has failed to manage civic issues

Jalandhar cannot, by any stretch, be considered a smart city given the current state of its civic amenities. Last week, the city was engulfed in a massive garbage mess, with waste piling up and spilling onto roads, making even routine commuting a major challenge for residents. The situation became so alarming that MP Charanjit Singh Channi visited the affected areas and highlighted the miserable conditions in which people were being forced to live. He even pointed out how difficult it was to stand there for more than a minute because of the situation. The crisis also drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties, which questioned the Municipal Corporation and the AAP government over their failure to manage such a basic civic issue. This is not what a smart city should look like.

Aditya Sharma

What’s the issue

A stand-off between employees’ unions, the pensioners’ front and the state government over denial of a meeting with the Chief Minister has turned into a prestige battle, with neither side backing down. Amid frequent protests, the government’s decision to issue show-cause notices to employees who went on leave has further inflamed tensions, drawing other unions and workers’ bodies into the confrontation.

QUESTION for next week

The state government issuing show-cause notices to teachers has evoked sharp responses with the CM’s recent tweets also inviting ire. Is the employees’ ire against the government justified or should the government have adopted a softer stance to tackle the anger?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to jalandhardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (September 3)