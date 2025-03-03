Open house: Can Modern Infrastructure Solutions Address the Growing Urban Sewerage Crisis?

Plan acCording to population growth

Many localities in Amritsar city and its adjoining areas have been facing problems with the sewerage system. A major reason for the problem is the increasing population. There is no restriction on migration to urban areas. When sewer lines are laid in future, rise in population has to be kept in mind while planning. When a house is built, it may have one kitchen. As time passes, the size of the family increases or a part of the house is rented out, people add more bathrooms and kitchens to the house. Presently, thousands of sewer and water connections, particularly in small houses and unauthorised colonies, are not billed thus increasing the load on the system. If every connection is paid, it will generate sufficient revenue for maintenance of the system. People should be told through the press and social media how to use the sewer system and avoid disposing of stuff which may block the lines. The government is aware and seized of the problem as is obvious by the recent purchase of 730 super suction and jetting machines costing Rs 40 crore for cleaning and clearing of the sewer lines. Aged sewer lines should be renewed and sewer treatment plants should be provided as per the sewage output of the city. Storm water should be managed in an efficient way. There should be a helpline for posting complaints on sewer blockage or leakage on the roads. An effective, efficient and proactive wing of the municipal corporation and municipal committees should be responsible for rapid redress of such complaints, rather than people protesting and going to the media with their grievances.

Bholla Singh Sidhu

De-silting, cleaning can check clogging

To solve the problem of sewage accumulation, particularly before the warmer months, several proactive measures can be taken immediately by the administration. Regular de-silting and cleaning of sewerage drains is essential for removing blockages and debris. Inspecting the sewerage infrastructure such as manholes, drains and pipelines can help to identify and repair damaged or clogged areas, if any. Implementing effective waste management practices is also crucial. This includes ensuring regular waste collection and disposal to reduce the quantum of waste entering the sewerage system. Upgrading and expanding sewerage infrastructure can significantly increase the capacity and efficiency. This may involve constructing new drains, storm water sewerage pipelines and treatment plants. It is also important to incorporate rainwater harvesting systems to reduce storm water run-off and alleviate pressure on existing sewerage systems. Engaging the local communities in raising awareness about proper waste disposal practices and the importance of maintaining sewerage infrastructure can also lead to better outcomes. Furthermore, the adoption of smart sewerage management systems that utilise sensors, IoT devices and data analytics can effectively monitor and manage sewerage flow, detect blockages and predict maintenance. The implementation of automatic sewerage pumping stations and treatment plants can be another way to optimise operations, reduce energy consumption and minimise the risk of overflows. Collaboration among government agencies, local authorities and private sector entities can be fostered for sharing resources, expertise and funding. Ensuring the allocation of sufficient funds for the development, maintenance and upgrading of sewerage infrastructure, along with exploring alternative source of funding, such as public-private partnerships, can further support these initiatives.

Kulwant Singh Phull

Officialdom lacks requisite will power

Sewage accumulation is resulting in foul smell and health hazards in major city areas. The MC should act immediately to resolve the issue. Before the arrival of summer, the administration has still got time to redress this grievance by laying storm water sewerage pipelines. The only need of the hour for officials concerned is the will power to do the needful.

Sanjay Chawla

Inspect pipelines on regular basis

Despite ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness and ensure proper water and sewage disposal, the situation remains unchanged. Complaints continue to flood the civic authorities daily, yet major city areas frequently experience clogged water outlets and sewage accumulation due to erratic pipeline layouts and poor maintenance, resulting in foul smell emanating from the place. This negligence leads to severe environmental hazards, triggering a surge in diseases. The problem worsens during the monsoon season, causing immense hardships for commuters and posing a serious risk to life and property. It is, therefore, imperative to address waterlogging issues comprehensively by ensuring that drainage outlets are well-maintained and structurally reinforced. With scorching summer months approaching, the municipal authorities must act swiftly to repair aging pipelines and expedite the installation of storm water drainage systems. Beyond recurring sewerage problems, the deteriorating urban infrastructure presents additional concerns. Poor construction quality has resulted in roads riddled with potholes, necessitating urgent repairs. While preventing unauthorised and unplanned constructions is essential, municipal officials in collaboration with the drainage department must prioritise environmental upkeep and proper sewer maintenance to minimise public inconvenience during extreme weather conditions. A thorough inspection of all water and sewerage disposal pipelines should be conducted, followed by timely corrective measures to ensure they remain functional. For lack of maintaining infrastructure quality and city hygiene, supervisory officials should solely be held accountable, rather than shifting blame onto weather conditions for adverse consequences. In all, proactive governance and strict accountability are essential to resolve these persistent civic issues effectively.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Deploy vacuum pumping trucks

When sewage accumulates, it becomes very difficult to walk through the place beause of the bad odour. All this results in health hazards for the residents. The government should take long-time measures to tackle this problem and resolve it. Deploy vacuum pumping trucks to clear clogged drains and clear stagnant water. Spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of diseases and educate residents to take hygiene precautions. If the sewage is overflowing, then try to divert traffic to avoid accidents and contamination. The government should use high jetting machines to clear clogged pipes and repair the damaged section. We are also responsible to some extent. Lots and lots of polythene bags go into it besides dumping of solid waste, thus clogging the drains. These pipes are very old, it's time to replace them with bigger ones because the population is increasing and waste load has also increased. A proactive and well maintained sewerage system is essential.

Shashi Kiran

Laying of storm sewer required in cities

Where there is a will, there's a way. Crores of rupees have been dispatched by the Union government under the Smart City project for Jalandhar to carry out development works to make the city beautiful. Proposals were made for laying of underground pipelines for drinking water which is in progress. Similarly, laying of storm sewer by the Municipal Corporation is still only in records and immediate attention towards this project is the need of time. The Centre, state government and Municipal Corporation should try to introduce a mechanism on how to complete the storm sewer project. If the storm sewer is laid, all the problems of waterlogging will vanish but the newly constructed roads may have to undergo digging again in future for the laying of storm sewer. As the laying of storm sewer is delayed due to technical reasons, the Municipal Corporation should start cleaning of old sewer pipelines with machines stationed from one sewer chamber to another sewer chamber. The slush from the sewer chambers should be lifted and removed within a stipulated period from the roads so that the city looks neat and clean. The laying of storm sewer lines is in progress adjoining the drain between Urban Estate Phase-1 and Urban Estate Phase-2 and the laying of underground storm sewer is also in progress. Similarly, in the internal city, pipes for the underground storm sewer lines should also be laid within a stipulated period.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Enlist volunteers for civic work

Gutters and sewer lines throughout the city have turned into a civic issue and the problems are faced by the people on a daily basis. The government has promised countless times, to improve the condition of the drainage system in Punjab but not one change is visible which is worrying. Some steps can be undertaken by the government almost immediately. First and foremost, timely cleaning of the drains is essential. This is because the gutters are already so full of waste and garbage. In addition to this, polythene plays a formidable role in blocking the drains permanently. To avoid this filthy situation, responsible citizens of the city should be aware along with their family members about not throwing plastic bags here and there to avoid water accumulation. In addition to this, thorough cleaning of the pipes on a weekly or monthly basis should be organised by the government. There are many countries where kids in high schools must work for a certain number of hours of volunteer work such as cleaning the roads and parks if required and other related stuff in order to graduate. We should also implement this method to make the city a better place with the help of zestful youth. Our government should organise volunteer campaigns centred around the youth being given tasks like cleaning the litter around the road and cleaning the streets in order to make them aware about the civic issues. Another way to avoid waterlogging is to organise awareness programmes and speeches explaining the seriousness of the topic, which is being done by many NGOs. However; no one gives a thought to this. Furthermore, the government should also play its role in an honest way. Jointly, these steps could precisely hold the key to water accumulation-free roads in Jalandhar, and make it a clean and green city.

Lakshit Jindal

Online help centre for complaints

Building and maintenance of sewerage system and drainage of storm water are the basic requirements for evaluating the performance of any local government. The failure of their efficient regulation and proper maintenance are real threats to the very existence of municipal authorities. There must be zero complaint against the sewer overflows and malfunctioning of drainage system in any area of the city. For this, the authorities need to ensure robust infrastructure relating to waste and sewerage from the very level of its sources till the final disposal as per latest waste management system. The storm water drainage must be cleaned regularly and comprehensively before the rainy season starts. The city must be thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis and waste must be disposed of on a sustainable basis. However, the complaints related to sewerage and garbage accumulation must be attended promptly and resolved within a time-frame through a centralised online help centre.

Jagdish Chander

Accurate Depiction of ameneties Needed

The intended and available amenities in each colony should be accurately depicted in the updated city master plan, which should also be made available online so that locals can ask questions about any inconsistencies.

Harvinder Chugh

immediateResolution of complaints

It is an obligatory duty of the municipal corporation administration to provide an intact sewerage system and basic amenities to the public under the National Sanitation Policy. As per the Right to Service Act and PGRS Act, citizens should get redressal of complaints and satisfaction after resolution of complaints regarding sewerage overflowing within 24 hours or a maximum of 72 hours. Rehabilitation of the sewerage system is required immediately where the failure of the sewerage system is the cause of repeated complaints of sewerage overflowing.

Manish Aggarwal

