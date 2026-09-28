Open house: Can political optics and will power alone curb Punjab’s drug problem?

Expose nexus of politician-police

Almost regularly, media headlines report on the rampant menace of drugs. Political leaders routinely make loud claims about elimination drives and aggressive police action against traffickers—so much so that “bulldozer justice” and summary house demolitions of alleged drug lords are steadily on the rise. Yet, all these boasts often turn out to be hollow when police personnel and political protégés merge as complicit actors in the trade. Serious questions surround the true content and intent of these self-proclaimed crusaders against drug peddling. Given the rising toll of drug-related deaths, the unchecked availability of illicit substances and the shadowy presence of cross-border syndicates, state-led efforts appear entirely half-baked, cosmetic and superficial. With elections around the corner, political parties blow their trumpets as saviours of homes and hearths. In a cynical paradox, however, these same parties often indulge in buying votes through the tempting power of cash and drugs. Therefore, yatras and rallies may promote hidden political agendas under the garb of drug elimination. This deep-seated paradox cannot be shattered without a meaningful, audacious and coordinated mobilisation of civil society. Nothing holds more leverage than the collective power of the people. Otherwise, political leaders will continue to play hide-and-seek with the public in active connivance with pliable law-enforcement officers. Before society can truly end the drug menace, the public at large must raise their voices to tame the laxity, involvement and hollow rhetoric of those in power.

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DR Rakesh Mohan Sharma

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Strengthen anti-drug response

Despite a vast network of legal instruments, heavy law enforcement and dedicated government campaigns, the drug menace continues to pose grave challenges. Recurrent media reports highlight how numerous youngsters, particularly in rural and border areas, have fallen prey to synthetic drugs like ‘chitta’. While Article 47 of the Indian Constitution directs the State to prohibit the non-medical use of drugs, stringent legislation like the NDPS Act (1985) and PITNDPS Act (1988) has been enacted alongside India’s commitment to three international conventions. In every police district, high-ranking officers conduct CASO operations and campaigns like ‘Yudh Nashyean Virudh’ in Punjab aim to translate these laws into action. However, a vast hiatus remains between aims and outcomes. Reports of police complicity in the drug supply persist, while public perception points to cross-border trafficking on mafia-owned lands, driven by a political-criminal nexus. Continuing ineffective practices is not the solution; the nation must collectively resist all acts of omission and commission. Supply-chain control from neighbouring and foreign nations should be entrusted to border security forces with counter-intelligence units. On-ground official complicity must face deterrent punishment, judicial delays must be eliminated and drug trafficking should be declared a crime against national sovereignty. Dedicated drug courts, modelled on the US system, should be established. While political ‘padayatras’ and rallies are positive steps, they must prioritise genuine national fervour over vote-bank politics. Ultimately, all stakeholders must join heads, hearts and hands to tackle the drug menace with a decisive political and patriotic will.

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DR Madhuri Sharma

Drug menace poses serious challenge

Successive Punjab governments have recognised the growing problem of drug abuse in the state. The state, being located in close proximity to international drug-trafficking routes, remains vulnerable to the activities of unscrupulous elements who indulge in the illicit trade of drugs for quick gains. The consequences have been devastating, with numerous families witnessing the ruin of their loved ones due to addiction to intoxicating substances. The issue has repeatedly figured in political rallies, public-awareness campaigns and publicity drives, with billboards displayed at prominent locations, including highways and civic centres. Despite all these efforts, the drug menace continues to pose a serious challenge. The present AAP government, after coming to power, vowed to eradicate the illegal trade of drugs from the state. In that context, it launched an extensive crackdown last year under the operation “Yudh Nashya Virudh”. Since then, numerous persons allegedly involved in the illicit trade have been arrested, while significant quantities of narcotics, including ‘chitta’ and spurious liquor, have been seized from various locations. These actions may have helped put some pressure on the illegal trade, but the scourge needs to be addressed through sustained and comprehensive measures rather than periodic crackdowns. Now that the elections for the State Assembly are approaching, opposition parties have also intensified their campaign on the drug issue, alleging that the ruling party has failed to curb the menace. The BJP, for instance, has launched its own “Nasha Mukat Punjab Yatra” across all parts of the state. However, the seriousness of the problem demands that they rise above political contestation. Mere awareness rallies and street marches cannot provide a lasting solution. Instead of seeking political mileage from the situation, all political parties should work together in a spirit of solidarity to combat the illicit drug trade. In fact, there is an ardent need to analyse the problem at the micro-level and identify the networks, localities and vulnerable groups most affected by this notorious trade. For effective action, the judicial mechanism and enforcement also require a revamp, so that cases involving drug trafficking and illicit liquor are investigated and prosecuted without much delay. The establishment of ward-wise committees could also prove useful in strengthening community participation. Such committees, working in coordination with the police and local administration, can help identify emerging threats, discourage anti-social activities and provide timely information to the authorities, subject to appropriate safeguards against misuse. Above all, the government’s zero-tolerance approach against assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking needs to be sustained within the framework of law. Strict action against the financial networks of traffickers can strike at the economic foundation of the illicit trade. Vigilant policing, effective prosecution, community participation, rehabilitation of addicts and sustained public awareness must go hand in hand. Mafia networks peddling this poison must be dismantled at any cost and the state protected from the social and economic damage caused by the drug menace.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Political gimmick to grab power

In the pursuit of grabbing power in the state, the BJP is desperately adopting all means to influence the electorate for garnering votes in the ensuing Assembly elections. In this connection, the BJP has raised the most prominent state issue of drugs, for which proposed yatras and rallies are being organised in various cities. Actually, this does not, in any way, demonstrate the BJP’s political will to eliminate the drug menace but appears to be a desperate political gimmick to grab power in the state. It is very unfortunate that a major national party is playing petty politics over a very serious issue of national importance with international ramifications. In case the BJP is holding any magical formula to eliminate the drug menace within a specified period, then the same must be shared with the present governing dispensation, which has already launched a war against drugs with only a little success so far, in the larger interests of the state and its people.

Jagdish Chander

Fight must go beyond political slogans

Drug abuse is a serious social and public-health challenge that requires a sustained and coordinated response. Political campaigns and public-awareness programmes can help draw attention to the issue, but lasting change cannot depend on political initiatives alone. The fight must therefore go beyond political slogans. Continued efforts to curb the illegal drug trade should go hand in hand with prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. People struggling with addiction need accessible treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and support for reintegration into society. Families, educational institutions, health professionals and communities also have an important role in identifying problems early and supporting recovery. Greater awareness can help prevent addiction and encourage those affected to seek timely assistance. Political will can provide momentum, but sustained and coordinated efforts are necessary to achieve lasting results. The objective should be clear: reduce the availability of illegal drugs, strengthen recovery services and prevent addiction.

JP Singh

Act against entire supply network

If political will alone could end Punjab’s drug problem, the state would have done so by now. Several governments have made promises, launched campaigns and held rallies, but drugs continue to be a serious problem on the ground. This shows that the real test of political will is not what is said from a stage but what changes after the rally is over. To eradicate the drug menace, Punjab needs sustained and uncompromising action against those who supply and finance the drug trade, backed by better policing, intelligence gathering and speedy prosecution. Every day, stories of drug seizures and arrests of drug traffickers remain in the news, yet drugs continue to be easily available in every nook and corner of the state. This raises questions about the effectiveness and consistency of the action being taken. The drug menace will not disappear through slogans or yatras. It requires continuous enforcement, accountability and action against the entire supply network. Political promises can set the direction, but only sustained action on the ground can bring lasting change.

Navneet Kaur

State needs effective measures

Punjab’s drug crisis appears to have become more like a political opportunity than a public issue. Whenever elections approach, the drug menace moves to the centre of political campaigns, with parties organising yatras, rallies and protests while blaming one another for failing to control it. The concern is that a crisis affecting thousands of families should not be reduced to a tool for political momentum. If parties are genuinely serious about ending the drug menace, their focus must go beyond political show and translate into effective action on tackling the issue where drugs are still easily available. Families continue to struggle with addiction while the supply network remains active and continues to take the lives of Punjabi youth. The problem is too serious to become an election-time talking point that disappears once the campaign ends. Punjab needs effective measures and not another cycle of promises, rallies and political blame.

Muskan

Judge parties by action, results

Political parties often use election years to raise issues like the drug menace, creating the impression that they genuinely care about addressing the problem. However, people have seen what actually happens over the years. Despite repeated promises, speeches and announcements, the problem continues to persist and no political party has been able to eradicate it. The issue should not become merely an election-time talking point or a tool to gain public support. Drug abuse is a serious social problem that affects families, communities and especially the younger generation. It requires consistent action, accountability and long-term commitment, and not temporary attention during election campaigns. Regardless of which political party is in power, the reality remains that the problem has not disappeared. People have heard the promises before, and they have every reason to judge political parties by their actions and results rather than by what they say during election season.

Sangeeta Sharma

Authorities must take decisive steps

Rallies alone will not solve the drug menace unless they are followed by concrete action on the ground. The real challenge is not simply raising awareness or making promises, but ensuring that effective measures are actually implemented. The government and concerned authorities must take decisive, sustained and accountable steps to tackle the problem at its roots. This includes stronger enforcement, effective rehabilitation and measures to prevent the spread of drugs in our communities. People need to see tangible results, not just speeches and rallies. The drug menace must be addressed through consistent action, not temporary political attention or public posturing. Only meaningful action on the ground can bring lasting change.

Vasu Sharma

BJP must start a grassroots campaign

The drug menace in Punjab is a sustained, tragic erosion of the mental and intellectual development of the state’s youth. A political campaign against drugs is more than welcome and is a laudable initiative. The BJP rightly identifies it as the primary issue plaguing the state, requiring a targeted campaign and the airing of the grievances of thousands of families awaiting justice. But this is an opportune time for the BJP to launch not just a political campaign, but also an action-based campaign. All central law enforcement agencies are under the BJP. The party must start a grassroots campaign to target those choking Punjab with drugs and open an independent probe into the issue. While the Punjab government may target the local fish, the drug trade is a multi-crore, cross-border and at times, international drug-trafficking business. One fervently hopes for action against the big fish in the trade and this is where the Centre can step in. In places where the state cannot act against its own grey sheep in the police, the BJP’s vast resources can come in handy to nail the seemingly invincible big guns of the drug trade. The failure of successive state governments has, in any case, made it evident that local, formulaic, routine campaigns against drugs alone cannot do anything to put a stop to this abominable scourge. Beyond rhetoric and verbal campaigns, multidisciplinary and multiparty approaches are necessary if drugs are actually to be eradicated from the face of the state—and its neighbours in Himachal and elsewhere, which are increasingly becoming vulnerable to the menace as well.

Satnam Singh

Drugs abuse is an all-party issue

Not just the BJP, drugs are an all-party issue. Tying the issue down under narrow party lines and engaging in mudslinging against each other, rather than seeking solutions to it, has allowed a local problem to snowball into a huge problem in the first place. Punjabis are resilient and know how to stand their ground. The state fought the terrorism crisis; it will fight drugs too. Apart from party lines, parental supervision and community policing can also go a long way towards addressing the problem.

Surbhi Mehta