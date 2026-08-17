Open house: Do cities need a sanitation overhaul for cleaner streets?

Ensure timely disposal of solid waste

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Garbage management is a serious challenge in our cities and towns. Due to irregular collection, domestic waste continues to accumulate in residential areas, across vacant plots and along roadside, creating numerous health and environmental hazards. The problem further accentuates when collection workers and sanitation staff proceed on strike, frequently pressing for wage revision or other demands. In support of the recent Barnala agitation, safai karmacharis struck work across the state, leaving heaps of garbage scattered all around. Now that the strike has ended, cleanliness and lifting of waste in cities are being carried out at a snail’s pace. Being the rainy season, water has stagnated at many places around the piles of garbage, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pathogens, largely contributing to the spread of infectious and chronic ailments. Notably, the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 to address such environmental issues through sustainable sanitation and eco-friendly waste-management practices. Despite its ambitious objectives, cities and roads remain littered with garbage because of the negligence of workers and weak implementation of waste-management policies. Besides, the lack of effective segregation systems and inadequate provision of designated garbage-disposal sites are the root causes of this problem. To address the issue, it is imperative that every town identifies and develops adequate and scientifically managed waste-disposal sites. Alongside, mandatory segregation of waste at the household level would enable faster decomposition of organic residue, which can be converted into compost and used as organic manure in agriculture, while non-biodegradable materials can quickly be recycled. In addition to such measures, stronger monitoring and greater accountability of sanitation personnel must be fixed to ensure proper and timely disposal of solid waste. However, manual handling of waste should earnestly be replaced at the earliest with modern technological solutions to ensure safer and more efficient collection and disposal of waste. In fact, an immediate overhaul of sanitation as an essential service is of utmost necessity to check the unscientific disposal of domestic waste and agricultural residue, both contributing significantly to air pollution. Hence, households and industrial enterprises should be regularly sensitised to mitigate the persistent problem, while those who neglect the guidelines should face strict punitive action.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

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Govt needs to act with utmost efficiency

Recently, the sanitation workers’ strike was lifted by the government, in addition to increased salaries for the workers as per their demand and massive garbage-clearance drives across cities like Jalandhar. However, during the strike, giant heaps of garbage and transport disruptions affected the daily lives of residents. Hence, the government needs to act with utmost efficiency and tenacity to ensure cleaner cities. Considering the current situation, a sanitation overhaul is a quick and efficient way to bring about drastic positive changes. This can include revamping how trash, hazardous materials and human waste are collected and processed; implementing strict new laws, inspections and hygiene standards; installing automated monitoring, smart grids or eco-friendly recycling systems. These steps are some of the many ways the city can regain consciousness through a long-overdue city-cleansing reset. In conclusion, to make sure such situations do not arise again, the government should ensure that it properly facilitates the workers who spend their entire lives cleaning slums and heaps of garbage just so the streets can be clean. At the same time, recycling and waste-management awareness must be spread amongst the masses, because prevention is better than cure. The workers’ role, the need for government efficiency, a sanitation overhaul, technological intervention and public awareness must all remain part of the long-term effort to ensure cleaner cities.

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Lakshit Jindal

Privatise the whole sanitation process

Yes, we need an entirely different and transformative approach towards the cleanliness system in our cities. Since thorough and regular cleanliness of our surroundings is very vital to public health and our living standards, it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. First and foremost is the necessity of shelving the recruitment of sanitation and cleanliness workers at all levels, pertaining to any particularised communities only. Since it is both a politically and socially sensitive issue, it may not be practically possible so far as such services remain in the public domain. Therefore, it is required that the whole sanitation and cleanliness process in urban areas may be privatised or outsourced to a professional company of repute, leaving the entire recruitment system to its discretion. Given past experiences on the subject, this appears to be the only remedy, the implementation of which will be challenging for any governing dispensation. The objective must remain a thorough and regular cleanliness system in cities, while ensuring that public health and living standards are not compromised. The sanitation process requires a transformative approach and the proposal for privatisation or outsourcing seeks to address the recruitment-related difficulties associated with sanitation and cleanliness services.

Jagdish Chander

Permanent sanitation staff essential

The metropolitan cities’ areas have expanded manifold and many new villages have come under the territories of Municipal Corporations. Similarly, new permanent recruitment of sanitation workers and sweepers should be carried out for successful lifting of garbage to make the city clean and beautiful, keeping in mind the expansion of the urban areas falling under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporations. As Municipal Corporations come under local self-bodies and generate adequate funds through house tax, property tax, water tax and other taxes from the residents of the city, they should be able to successfully carry out proper cleaning and lifting of garbage. Apart from this, additional development funds are released under the Smart City Project. The Municipal Corporation has purchased a number of garbage-lifting machines and sewer-line-clearing machines and has even got new storm-sewer lines constructed for easy disposal of rainwater. The question arises that the increasing garbage of metropolitan cities is dumped at particular places where the condition of nearby areas becomes unhygienic for living, with polluted, stinky air creating an unbearable smell for residents residing near the dump. The Municipal Corporations had planned to produce fertiliser from the garbage. The rust on iron material cannot be ruled out near the garbage dump. The problem cannot be solved until and unless permanent recruitment is made in the sanitation department. With metropolitan areas expanding and municipal responsibilities increasing, adequate permanent sanitation staff remains essential for successful garbage lifting, proper cleaning and maintaining clean and beautiful cities.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Citizens are equally responsible

Plastic wastes and their toxic residues are turning into a bane for the cities, engulfing public spaces, roadsides, plots and green belts and turning them into an eyesore. Eighty years after Independence, the fact that we cannot even manage our garbage is a telling indication of the progress we have made. Citizens are equally responsible for this. We search for dumps or plots close by rather than disposing of waste at designated dumping sites. Open spaces are turned into waste bins rather than utilising the same space to plant trees. Composting is non-existent, causing bio-wastes to mix with micro plastics to create a toxic run-off. An awakened citizenry committed to reducing its carbon footprint is the answer to this problem. Municipal bodies must also give up corrupt practices and implement segregation, pickup, disposal, dumping and management of waste timely and smoothly as per due protocol, penalising violators who dump irresponsibly. The problem requires both responsible citizens and accountable municipal bodies. Waste must be segregated, picked up, disposed of and managed in accordance with the prescribed protocol, while irresponsible dumping must attract penalties. Open spaces should be protected from becoming waste bins and should instead be utilised to plant trees.

Mahek Chauhan

Authorities must provide adequate bins

Huge SUVs and posh cars discarding wrappers and waste on roads randomly every day, as if the road is a dumping ground, is a huge travesty. People spend thousands at eateries but cannot take a moment to responsibly discard a paper cup or even look for a bin. The roads do not have bins installed either. Everyone thinks dumping on the roadsides is their birth right. Streets are supposed to be pretty, well-kept, landscaped areas, not waste grounds. Many people who dump waste have manicured lawns and gardens in their own homes. Why do they not treat the city like their home? Strict action must be taken against those indulging in such irresponsible dumping of waste. Civic attitudes need a sea change and citizenry needs to act responsibly itself, while also holding the government accountable on the issue of garbage management in the district. People must understand that responsible disposal does not require much effort. Whether it is a paper cup, wrapper or other waste, citizens must make the effort to find a bin or an appropriate disposal point instead of turning roadsides into dumping grounds. At the same time, authorities must provide adequate bins and ensure that streets remain clean, pretty and well-kept landscaped areas.

Brijeshwar Nath

Cities need proper sanitation system

The lifting of the sanitation workers’ strike is a great relief, but the garbage still lying on city roads shows that the problem is bigger than a workforce dispute. Cities need a proper sanitation system that works every day, regardless of strikes or other disruptions. Municipal bodies should ensure regular door-to-door waste collection, timely lifting of garbage from dumping points and better monitoring of sanitation staff. There should also be enough workers and vehicles to handle the city’s waste load. To tackle the issue, people also need to be responsible. They should avoid throwing garbage in open spaces. Municipal bodies can impose penalties for littering. At the same time, there should be enough dustbins and regular waste collection so that people have a convenient alternative to dumping waste in the open. Awareness campaigns in schools, markets and residential areas can also encourage people to follow basic hygiene practices for cleaner cities. A functioning sanitation system must therefore combine regular collection, adequate workers and vehicles, proper monitoring, sufficient dustbins, penalties for littering and public awareness. The lifting of the strike should be used as an opportunity to ensure that garbage collection does not again come to a halt and that sanitation services continue properly regardless of disputes or disruptions.

Jasbir Singh

Increase number of collection vehicles

The situation after the strike shows that simply ending a protest does not automatically solve the sanitation problem. Garbage collection needs to be treated as an essential civic service, with proper planning and backup arrangements. Municipal corporations should map garbage-prone areas, increase the number of collection vehicles and make sure waste is lifted before it starts piling up. Workers also need decent working conditions, protective equipment and timely payment so that disputes do not repeatedly affect essential services. At the same time, cities should move towards segregation of wet and dry waste at the household level and improve recycling and composting facilities. Residents must understand that cleanliness is a shared responsibility and not something that sanitation workers alone should manage. A sanitation overhaul should therefore focus on the entire chain, from households and waste collection to processing and disposal. Proper planning, backup arrangements, adequate vehicles, better working conditions for workers, household segregation, recycling and composting facilities must all form part of a sanitation system that can function effectively every day.

Navneet Kaur

Ensure public spaces remain clean

The strike has undoubtedly affected sanitation across cities and civic authorities must take immediate steps to ensure cleanliness is maintained everywhere. While several cities have been given the ‘smart city’ tag, the situation on the ground often appears far removed from this vision. At the very least, authorities should ensure that public spaces remain clean, garbage is cleared regularly and proper sanitation systems are in place. Accumulated waste is not merely an eyesore; it creates breeding grounds for flies, mosquitoes and other disease-carrying pests, posing a serious risk to public health. Cleanliness should therefore be treated as a basic civic responsibility and a priority, regardless of whether a city carries any tag. Citizens also deserve safe and hygienic surroundings. The present situation makes it necessary for civic authorities to ensure that cleanliness is maintained everywhere and that public spaces do not deteriorate because of disruptions in sanitation services.

Aditya Sharma

Cleanliness requires urgent attention

Cleanliness requires urgent attention from the authorities and the sanitation system needs a comprehensive overhaul. Whenever sanitation workers’ unions go on strike, garbage collection and waste disposal are severely affected, leading to overflowing bins and deteriorating conditions in public spaces. There must be a proper contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted garbage collection and sanitation services during such situations. The government and civic authorities should take proactive measures and strengthen the existing system so that essential services are not disrupted. Clean and hygienic surroundings are fundamental to public health and ensuring them should remain a priority for authorities at all times, regardless of disputes or strikes. A comprehensive overhaul must therefore focus on preparedness as well as regular functioning.

Anjani Mehta