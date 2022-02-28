Open House: Do you think students should get an option to choose between offline & online mode of exams?

Provide both the options to students

Stringent protocols were enforced at the outbreak of deadly Covid and educational institutes were shut to prevent the spread among students. Consequently, classroom teaching suffered a lot and the only option of online studies was carried on as a stop-gap arrangement. Last year, students were elevated to the next class on the basis of a specially designed formulation. This year too, exams are due but educational institutions are skeptic over the mode of conducting them. The apex court has dismissed all petitions filed against offline exams, but the authorities are having divided views on it. Some of them are wary of the Covid situation because the students below 15 years are yet to be jabbed. While saving lives is the prime objective, each one will have to be self cautious to comply with stipulations of hygiene & avoiding undue social mixing for safety. Physical interaction between teachers and taught is vital for basic clarity & conceptual comprehension. It would, therefore, be appropriate to provide both the options for students during the current session. Simultaneously, as the situation is steadily improving, efforts are made to bring back normalcy in routine curriculum.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Hold exams through offline mode

As the number of Covid cases are declining sharply, the examinations should be held through offline mode. If the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education assumes that still there is a threat from Covid then it is for the administration to decide. If all goes well to my opinion the old traditions of examinations should be back. The problem can be for children who are still unvaccinated.

RAJAT KUMAR MOHINDRU

Online exams gaining more popularity

Covid has changed the entire setup of studies and the life of students, now the Covid cases are declining and schools are opened. Students are confused about the examination system, whether it should be online or offline. Online exams are far better than offline exams for any educational institute, which wants to provide good and quality education to students but some limitations are related to online exams just as internet connectivity and some students are not well versed with their typing ability and cannot complete their exam in the given time. Education system is changing. Online education is gaining popularity due to Covid and switching offline to online. Offline exams needs a large set up and heavy cost of paper and security, needs too many teachers to keep a check on them while online exams are beneficial for students, they can appear from their homes on their mobile or laptop, no risk of cheating, for these exams such a pattern is developed, no cost of papers and time is saved. So, online exams are gaining more popularity in future also.

SHASHI KIRAN