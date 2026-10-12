Open house: Has state reclaimed its sporting glory or is there still scope for improvement?

Create stronger sporting culture

With a huge potential for achieving powerhouse status in international sports, India needs to redouble its efforts to transcend the fourth slot it secured at the 2026 Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A surface glance at the 85 medals, which include 21 golds, 27 silvers and 37 bronzes, appears inspiring, but it also raises questions about the dip in our medal tally compared with the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. However, Punjab can lead the nation by drawing inspiration from the aura of Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Sardar Pargat Singh, along with his distinguished predecessors, including Sardar Balbir Singh Sr, Surjeet Singh and Ajit Pal Singh. While we need to invest heavily in sports infrastructure, we must also focus on developing a sporting temperament and culture among our youngsters. Our nurseries of sports in villages, cities, schools and colleges can grow into fruit-bearing orchards through frequent deliberations between our sports icons and sports enthusiasts. The best thing about sporting stalwarts is that their grit, gusto and glamour have a magnetic and pragmatic impact on budding athletes and players. At the same time, it must be ensured that apex decision-making powers lie in the hands of celebrated sportspersons rather than politically influential families. Unless we create a sporting fervour supplemented by financial, professional and cordial support, especially for sportswomen, India's dreams will remain in their adolescent stage. Let us also not forget that the entry of youngsters into sports grounds is as hallowed as the heavens of cooperation, tolerance and camaraderie, which stand diametrically opposed to the dens of drugs.

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Abhyam Sharma

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Long-term sports strategy required

Excellence in sport demands sustained training, professional coaching, adequate infrastructure and, above all, encouragement and motivation. India's winning 85 medals at Nagoya may be considered a creditable performance, but it is certainly not commensurate with the size and strength of our contingent. In particular, athletics, bowling and wrestling call for further improvement. It is, however, satisfying that both the men's and women's hockey teams rose to the occasion and secured gold medals, demonstrating our enduring strength in the sport. Punjab deserves special mention for its significant contribution of outstanding players to the Indian hockey teams that have brought glory to the nation at the current Asia and other major international events. Since sporting talent cannot flourish merely through occasional recognition, it requires continuous institutional support and opportunities to compete at the highest level. Substantial financial assistance to accomplished players would enable them to obtain international exposure and compete against the best in the world. The recent successes in hockey should serve as a stepping stone towards creating better facilities and a stronger sporting ecosystem. The Centre, in coordination with the states, must identify and nurture talent across the country. Punjab and Haryana have traditionally produced numerous sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country. This legacy needs to be strengthened, for which sports infrastructure, modern training facilities and world-class coaching are indispensable. Greater emphasis should be placed on grassroots development so that promising youngsters are not deprived of opportunities. Having immense sporting potential, Punjab should also formulate a comprehensive and long-term sports strategy of its own, backed by a substantial financial outlay. Alongside government funding, private enterprises and corporate houses should also be encouraged to sponsor sporting disciplines, academies and promising athletes. Realising that every sporting victory not only adds to the medal tally but also strengthens national pride and projects the country's image on the global stage, we must increase our appetite for more medals. There is an apparent need for a stronger sporting push to reach the pinnacle of glory.

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Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Expected results are still awaited

Podium achievements in international sports undoubtedly bring national glory and provide an inspirational boost to budding players as well. In view of Punjab's historical and cultural heritage, the state's sports ecosystem has tremendous potential to shine at the national and international levels. However, due to political turmoil and the long-standing drug menace in the state, the necessary momentum could not be achieved at any given time. An analysis of the recently concluded Asian Games indicates that Punjab bagged a total of only nine medals, whereas the tally was 19 at the 2022 Asian Games. This happened despite the Punjab government's resolve to bring about systemic improvements in sports culture. While it is heartening to note that eight players from Punjab were part of the Indian men's hockey team, it is equally disheartening that there was only one player from Punjab in the Indian women's hockey team. The neighbouring, smaller state of Haryana secured 25 medals at the recent Asian Games, with most of them being won by women players. These facts need to be analysed so that corrective measures can be taken. After the AAP took over the reins of the Punjab government, vigorous steps were taken to bring visible improvements in sports infrastructure, training and opportunities. However, the expected results are still awaited. A viable and sustainable sports culture, backed by modern and adequate sports infrastructure at the grassroots level, needs to be developed under a specialised state agency. This should be achieved through both short-term and long-term strategic planning, followed by strict implementation.

Jagdish Chander

Merit, equity must govern selections

Ever since participating in international sports, we have excelled primarily in hockey, shooting, archery, athletics and a few other disciplines. The stark reality remains that we still lack a coherent, long-term sports policy defining our true objectives. As an educator, I feel that the playground is a true moral laboratory where young minds learn coordination and temperance and actualise the Olympic ideal of "Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter." Therefore, we must decide whether we need a medal tally or a sports belly. Sports must be meaningfully integrated into our educational institutions through a steadfast policy designed to ignite an inner desire to excel. The medal tally will follow automatically, giving birth to a new citizenry characterised by sound health, cooperation, tolerance and fellow feeling. To achieve this, political interference must be kept strictly at bay to preserve fair play. While our standings in events such as the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games remind us of the ground we still have to cover, they also inspire us to move forward. Robust sporting chains must be forged from streets to cities, with a steady eye on district, state, national and international arenas. Merit and equity must govern selections, ensuring that administrative biases never hinder athletic growth. Ultimately, if we want champions on the world stage, our coaching cohorts and sporting infrastructure must remain professionally well-equipped from the grassroots level upwards.

Savita Mehta

Celebrate Punjab’s sporting talent

Punjabis are known for their bravery and their enjoyment of a rich diet comprising milk, butter, desi ghee, lassi and other healthy foods. Their healthy diet, combined with their hardworking nature, contributes to their success in sports. When they take up a sport, they dedicate themselves to regular exercise and hard work on the playing field. Whether in hockey or running various metre races, Punjabis have always brought laurels to the country by winning medals, be they gold, silver or bronze. Even this time, at the 2026 Asian Games, both the men's and women's hockey teams brought laurels to India by winning gold medals. Players from Punjab dominated both the men's and women's hockey teams. Even in cricket, the Indian women's cricket team has brought laurels to the country by winning a gold medal. Apart from these achievements, Punjabis have demonstrated their ability, courage and mastery of the latest playing techniques in many other sports, which has certainly brought laurels to Punjab. Mithapur, which is presently under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, was once a village in Jalandhar a few decades ago. Many hockey players from Mithapur have demonstrated their talent and won medals, bringing laurels to India, their motherland. In shooting too, India has won gold medals, along with other medals in silver and bronze. Cheers to the coaches of the different games in which India has won gold, silver and bronze medals.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Scientific support, nutrition needed

The success of India's men's and women's hockey teams at the Asian Games is a moment of pride for Punjab, a state that has long contributed significantly to Indian hockey. This achievement reflects the dedication of players, the guidance of coaches and the sporting culture nurtured in the region. Medals should not be viewed merely as a celebration of past glory; they should inspire a renewed commitment to sports development. Punjab must build on this success to ensure sustained growth in sports by upgrading hockey grounds, improving training facilities, strengthening coaching standards and providing continuous professional development for coaches. Scientific support, proper nutrition and fitness programmes are equally important. Talent identification should begin at the school-level, particularly in rural areas where sporting potential often remains untapped. Transparent selection procedures, financial security and employment opportunities can further motivate young players. Punjab has demonstrated its ability to produce champions. Sustained investment, professional management and grassroots development can help build a stronger sporting future.

JP Singh

Invest in the next generation of athletes

Punjab's contribution to the success of the men's and women's hockey teams at the Asian Games shows that the state's sporting culture remains strong. However, these victories alone do not mean that Punjab has reclaimed its place in the sporting world. They show that the talent is still there, but talent needs the right environment to grow. One of the biggest challenges in nurturing sporting talent in Punjab is ensuring that children from small towns and villages get the same opportunities as those in better-equipped academies. Many young players have the passion to play but may lack access to proper grounds, coaching, equipment and financial support. The government must focus on these basic needs instead of limiting its efforts to celebrating medal winners. I believe the real test of this success will be whether more young players from Punjab get the opportunity to represent India in the coming years. These victories should inspire the state to invest in its next generation of athletes and make sports a sustainable career option.

Navneet Kaur

Make sports a career choice

The biggest takeaway from these victories is that Punjab's contribution to Indian hockey deserves greater recognition. Players are often celebrated when they win medals, but their journeys, sacrifices and struggles rarely receive the same attention. These victories offer an opportunity to change that. Punjab has a strong emotional connection with hockey, particularly in its villages, where the sport has been part of the local culture for decades. This success can help revive that connection among youngsters who are increasingly drawn towards other career options. Sports should be seen as a respectable career choice rather than just a hobby pursued alongside studies. Players can also become role models beyond the playing field. Their stories can inspire young people to develop discipline, teamwork and resilience. Rather than measuring Punjab's sporting identity solely through medals, the focus should also be on how many young people these achievements inspire to take up sports. That would be a meaningful legacy of the Asian Games victories.

Anamika

Drugs continue to haunt the state

There are numerous colleges, schools and academies in Punjab, including the sports college and school in Jalandhar, which were once nurseries of sporting talent. However, over the years, many of these institutions grew dormant after being deeply impacted by the exodus of youth abroad and Punjab's drug problem. Their once-vibrant hostels, infrastructure and illustrious sports wings took a hit and stopped producing the long list of prominent players they had previously nurtured. However, the impressive performances of talented players from Punjab in recent times, including the glorious gold medals won by the men's and women's hockey teams at the Asian Games, following several earlier victories at the Olympics, are heralding a laudable change. Within the district, the revival of hockey in Mithapur has paved the way for a brand-new golden age. For the first time in years, there is unprecedented enthusiasm for sports. People are fed up with drugs and the success and prosperity of Punjab's current sporting stars have opened up a new career path that young people can envision for themselves. They can now see that sports promises great returns. This has, in turn, sparked social change, with hockey, cricket and tennis academies springing up in every nook and cranny. To give credit where it is due, the state's Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan initiative is also laudable. However, drugs continue to haunt the state, and the government needs to tap this potential through more aggressive measures and a grassroots sports revival. Such efforts can not only bring about a sporting renaissance in Punjab but also provide significant assistance in the fight against drugs.

Mankirat Singh

Government must incentivise sports

The land of ghee, gabhrus and pehelwans has long been in need of a sporting revival. In our lifetime, we are witnessing the making of a glorious history, and it is heartening to watch. Young girls and boys whose parents could not even afford their schooling are today turning into global sporting stars through sheer grit, hard work and determination. This is a golden opportunity that must not be allowed to pass. Sports has a better chance than anything else of posing a serious challenge to the drug menace in the state. Busy, happy and physically active children, surrounded by others who share their interests, are less likely to turn to drugs. The government must incentivise sports and strengthen sporting facilities across all educational levels to create a healthier generation in the future.

Saloni Gupta